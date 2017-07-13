Business

July 13, 2017 6:51 AM

Gasoline prices in Texas, across US up 2 cents this week

The Associated Press
COPPELL, Texas

Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country rose an average 2 cents per gallon this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.05 per gallon. Gasoline prices nationwide inched up to reach an average $2.26 per gallon.

The association survey found Amarillo has the cheapest gasoline in Texas at an average $1.97 per gallon. Drivers in Dallas face the most expensive gasoline statewide at an average $2.11 per gallon.

AAA experts say global supply of crude oil is outpacing demand even with record summer travel in the U.S.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video