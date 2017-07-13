Uber cedes control in Russian market with Yandex tie-up

FILE - This March 1, 2017 file photo shows the exterior of the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. Uber is ceding control of its operations in Russia by agreeing to merge its ridesharing business in the country and five other ex-Soviet republics with Yandex, the Russian search-engine leader that also runs a popular taxi-booking app., statement released by Yandex on Thursday July 13, 2017 said. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo