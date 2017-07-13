Business

July 13, 2017 4:22 AM

Tiffany in bid to regain luster, and cool, hires Diesel exec

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Tiffany is taking another shot at reviving its luster, and regaining its cool, naming a former executive at Diesel as its top executive.

The company ran out of patience in February only two years after hiring Frederic Cumenal to do the same thing.

Taking over for interim CEO Michael Kowalski is Alessandro Bogliolo, who had been lured to Diesel SpA to revitalize sales there.

The 52-year-old Bogliolo spent 16 years at Bulgari SpA before taking the job at Diesel.

Tiffany & Co., based in New York, has wrestled with weak sales as millennials spend money elsewhere and competition intensifies from online players like Amazon and Blue Nile.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video