Thurmond Train Day is Saturday at New River Gorge

Learn more about a railroad town located within the New River Gorge National River park during Thurmond Train Day this weekend.
The National Park Service said in a news release the event Saturday will feature half-mile walking tours with stories of the historic town and the railroad.
Stories and other activities will be available for children, who will be able to participate in an art activity and have an opportunity to earn a National Park Service Junior Ranger badge.
Operation Lifesaver will offer educational materials, displays and videos emphasizing the value of rail transportation and promoting rail safety.
A three-mile hike will be offered later along an abandoned branch line of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway.
