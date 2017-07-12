NBA eliminates timeouts to keep the ends of games moving

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2016, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to reporters during a news conference, in New York. The NBA is trying to make games go a little more quickly. The league's Board of Governors has unanimously approved some changes that will potentially eliminate four time-outs per game, help speed up the final minutes of games and emphasize a timely resumption of play after halftime. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo