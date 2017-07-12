Business

July 12, 2017 8:47 AM

Lincoln mayor pushes energy-saving environmental plan

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

The mayor of Lincoln has created a draft environmental plan that would commit the city to use less energy, support energy-saving technologies and promote environmental stewardship.

The Lincoln Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2uRhx20 ) reports that Mayor Chris Beutler spoke Tuesday about practicing conservation in urban areas in order to provide a healthy community for future residents.

Some proposals in the plan require changes in city codes and ordinances, such as improving energy efficiency in homes and businesses by using LED lighting for street lights. LEDs are light-emitting diodes. Beutler says Lincoln will look at the costs of such energy efficiency.

Councilwoman Leirion Baird says the plan can help mitigate risks that climate change poses to the economy, environment and quality of life.

City Council will look at a final plan in August.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video