Business

July 12, 2017 12:25 AM

Pakistan threatens action against Shell over tanker fire

The Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

Pakistan says it is considering legal action against a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell after the company refused to pay $2.4 million in compensation to the victims of a tanker fire last month that killed 215 people.

Imran Ghazanvi, a spokesman for Pakistan's oil and gas regulator, said Wednesday that a probe found the company responsible for the disaster. After the fuel tanker crashed and started leaking, hundreds of people from a nearby village who had rushed to collect the fuel were engulfed in flames when it ignited.

The regulator says the tanker was not fit to transport oil and that the driver's license was invalid.

Shell Pakistan Limited has paid a $96,000 fine but says it reserves the right to contest it once it has completed its own investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video