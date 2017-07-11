Foreign workers wait for their work documents to be checked by Malaysian immigration officer during an operation to crackdown on illegal immigration on the outskirts of Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Malaysia continued with its crackdown on undocumented foreign workers and immigrants with a raid on a construction site in Port Dickson.
Foreign workers wait for their work documents to be checked by Malaysian immigration officer during an operation to crackdown on illegal immigration on the outskirts of Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Malaysia continued with its crackdown on undocumented foreign workers and immigrants with a raid on a construction site in Port Dickson. Vincent Thian AP Photo
Foreign workers wait for their work documents to be checked by Malaysian immigration officer during an operation to crackdown on illegal immigration on the outskirts of Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Malaysia continued with its crackdown on undocumented foreign workers and immigrants with a raid on a construction site in Port Dickson. Vincent Thian AP Photo

Business

July 11, 2017 8:48 PM

Malaysia detains 77 foreigners in migrant worker crackdown

The Associated Press
PORT DICKSON, Malaysia

Malaysian authorities have raided a construction site and detained 77 foreigners as part of a fresh crackdown on illegal immigration.

Immigration officials say more than 3,000 foreigners and 63 employers who hired workers illegally have been detained since a sweep began July 1 targeting the workforce of foreigners who come to Malaysia illegally to work mostly low-wage jobs in the construction, plantation and service industries.

As one of Southeast Asia's richest countries, Malaysia has long attracted workers from Indonesia, the Philippines, Bangladesh and India.

Immigration officials who conducted the midnight raid Tuesday and Wednesday at the construction site in northern Negeri Sembilan state found 77 of the 85 workers on site had no valid documents. Most of them are Indonesians.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video