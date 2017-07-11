FILE - In this July 1, 2008, file photo, a 7-Eleven is shown in Palo Alto, Calif. The convenience store continued its tradition of offering free Slurpees on July 11 on July 11, 2017.
FILE - In this July 1, 2008, file photo, a 7-Eleven is shown in Palo Alto, Calif. The convenience store continued its tradition of offering free Slurpees on July 11 on July 11, 2017. Paul Sakuma, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 1, 2008, file photo, a 7-Eleven is shown in Palo Alto, Calif. The convenience store continued its tradition of offering free Slurpees on July 11 on July 11, 2017. Paul Sakuma, File AP Photo

Business

July 11, 2017 4:24 AM

7-Eleven continues free Slurpee tradition on 7/11

The Associated Press
IRVING, Texas

7-Eleven stores across the country are giving away free Slurpee drinks to celebrate the convenience store chain's 90th birthday.

This marks the 16th straight year 7-Eleven has given out its iconic frozen drink on July 11th or 7/11. The company expects to hand out 9 million free small Slurpees during the promotion that runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

7-Eleven was launched in 1927, and the Slurpee was first introduced in 1966. The company says it has sold 7.4 billion Slurpees since its introduction.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video