July 10, 2017 2:41 AM

3 Portuguese officials quit amid probe into trips abroad

The Associated Press
LISBON, Portugal

Three junior members of Portugal's government are quitting after coming under suspicion in an investigation into foreign trips provided by national energy company Galp.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa says he has accepted the resignations of his secretaries of state for tax affairs, industry and business internationalization. They work under more senior government ministers.

Costa said in a statement late Sunday that the three want to be able to defend themselves from allegations, even though the public prosecutor has not brought formal charges against them.

The public prosecutor is questioning people who accepted trips from Galp to watch Portugal's national soccer team play at last year's European Championship in France. Galp was the Portuguese team's official sponsor.

Investigators are assessing whether the trips amounted to influence-peddling and misconduct in public office.

