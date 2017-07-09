Business

July 09, 2017 11:48 AM

Thoreau postage stamp to be dedicated on 200th birthday

The Associated Press
CONCORD, Mass.

Henry David Thoreau is being honored on the day he would have turned 200 years old.

The U.S. Postal Service says it plans to hold a special dedication of the recently released stamp of the 19th century American philosopher and naturalist Wednesday at his birthplace in Concord, Massachusetts.

Concord Postmaster Ray White and officials from the Thoreau Farm and Birthplace will highlight Thoreau's "personal example of simple living, his criticism of materialism and the timeless questions he raises about the place of the individual in society.

Thoreau is the writer of the memoir "Walden" and the essay "Civil Disobedience."

The stamp image comes from an oil-on-panel painting of Thoreau's face based on an 1856 daguerreotype by Benjamin Maxham. It also includes his signature and a branch of sumac leaves.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video