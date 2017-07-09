Business

July 09, 2017 1:21 PM

Revenue puzzle in pieces day before spending bill deadline

By MARC LEVY Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania's House of Representatives is in session while budget negotiators try to reach agreement on a deal to scrounge $2 billion to patch up state government's tattered finances.

Sunday's session comes ahead of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's midnight Monday deadline to make a decision on the main appropriations bill in a $32 billion budget package.

House Republican leader Dave Reed says Wolf is pushing the Republican-controlled Legislature to produce more money in a revenue package. But Reed says if Wolf doesn't like what House Republicans are offering then the governor will need to veto parts of the spending bill.

Negotiators are saying little about their closed-door talks. It involves another big gambling expansion in the nation's No. 2 commercial casino state, borrowing more than $1 billion and possibly a tax increase.

