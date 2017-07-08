Business

July 08, 2017 8:39 AM

Nonstop service launches between Dulles, India

The Associated Press
CHANTILLY, Va.

Nonstop service has launched between Dulles International Airport and India's largest airport.

Air India's inaugural flight from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi to Dulles was greeted Friday with water cannons, a traditional gate-side Indian prayer ceremony and dignitaries including Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The thrice-weekly service is the first to directly connect the Washington, D.C.-area to the world's second largest country.

Virginia and the District of Columbia are providing incentive financing to entice Air India to Dulles.

The route is expected to bring 30,000 travelers and $30 million in annual economic impact to the D.C. region.

Air India said the D.C. region is Air India's fifth most popular U.S. destination, trailing New York; Newark, New Jersey; Chicago and San Francisco.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video