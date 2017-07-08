Starbucks' Georgia expansion expected to add up to 100 jobs

A planned expansion of a Starbucks coffee roasting plant in Georgia is expected to create as many as 100 new jobs.
Gov. Nathan Deal announced the expansion in a news release this week. The release says 140,000 square feet will be added to the existing facility in the Augusta Corporate Park by the end of 2018.
Starbucks opened the plant in 2012. The Starbucks website says the operation currently covers 180,000 square feet and employs 185 people. The company says the expansion will add six new whole bean roasters. And it will allow the plant to offer packaged coffee to Starbucks stores and retail locations in the Northeast and Southeast United States.
