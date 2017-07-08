Business

July 08, 2017 6:58 AM

Motorists seeing slightly higher gas prices in New Jersey

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

Motorists are seeing slightly higher prices at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.29. That's up a penny from last week.

Motorists were paying $2.08 for gas at this time last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.

The price increase ends a four-week stretch where gas prices had fallen in New Jersey.

The national average gas price on Friday was $2.26, up 2 cents from last week. That's the same price motorists were paying a year ago.

AAA says the pump price increases are due to increased demand stemming from the Fourth of July holiday.

