Motorists seeing slightly higher gas prices in New Jersey

Motorists are seeing slightly higher prices at the pumps in New Jersey.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.29. That's up a penny from last week.
Motorists were paying $2.08 for gas at this time last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.
The price increase ends a four-week stretch where gas prices had fallen in New Jersey.
The national average gas price on Friday was $2.26, up 2 cents from last week. That's the same price motorists were paying a year ago.
AAA says the pump price increases are due to increased demand stemming from the Fourth of July holiday.
