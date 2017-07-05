North Dakota delegation: Money needed for clean coal plans

North Dakota's congressional delegation is pushing for funding to research so-called clean coal technology.
The Bismarck Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2spIg4g ) that the request goes against President Donald Trump's budget proposal that includes steep cuts for research that could advance the industry.
Under Trump's budget proposal, funding for the Department of Energy's Fossil Energy Research and Development Program would be reduced to $280 million, a 56 percent cut from the 2017. Within that program, funding for research on carbon capture and storage would be cut 85 percent.
Sen. Heidi Heitkamp recently led a group of 16 Democratic senators who are urging investments in carbon capture, utilization and storage technology.
Republican Sen. John Hoeven and Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer are also advocating for more funding for coal technology projects.
