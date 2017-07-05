Business

July 05, 2017 8:32 AM

Water service restored at Kansas City airport terminal

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Crews at Kansas City International Airport have restored water service to one of its terminals, a day after a water main break prompted travelers to rely on shuttles to go to another terminal to use restrooms.

Officials say the 12-inch pipe failed Tuesday afternoon, forcing crews to shut off water to the airport's Terminal B. Portable toilets were brought in. Water service was restored shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Airlines that use Terminal B include Southwest Airlines, Delta and Alaska. Flights were unaffected by the water disruption.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos