July 05, 2017 2:14 AM

Fuel tank rolls over, leads to hazmat situation

The Associated Press
AGAWAM, Mass.

Massachusetts State Police shut down a portion of a highway after a flipped fuel truck led to hazardous conditions.

Police say the tanker carrying 2,800 gallons (10,599 liters) of diesel fuel overturned near the Suffield Street exit on U.S. Route 57 Tuesday night.

The Agawam Fire Chief declared a hazmat situation around 6:30 p.m. after fuel was reported leaking from the truck. One person has minor injuries.

The left lane of the highway reopened around 11 p.m., while the right lane is expected to remain closed.

Several emergency crews responded to the accident.

