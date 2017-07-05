FILE - In this Thursday, March 31, 2005, file photo a woman in Czestochowa, Poland, shows her thumbnails decorated with portraits of Poland's Solidarity leader Lech Walesa, right, and U.S. President George W. Bush. When President Donald Trump arrives in Warsaw, on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, with his wife Melania, he will be the eight U.S. president to visit Poland, a Central European nation that peacefully shed Moscow's dominance in 1989, joined NATO in 1999 and the European Union in 2004, and which is one of the staunchest U.S. allies in Europe.
July 05, 2017 12:47 AM

Trump looks for friendlier European welcome in Poland

By VIVIAN SALAMA and KEN THOMAS Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is likely to receive a friendly welcome in Poland. That's despite lingering skepticism in Europe over his commitment to NATO, his past praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his recent decision to pull the U.S. out of a major international climate agreement.

Trump arrives in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday for a brief visit that will include a speech in Krasinski Square, near the center of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Nazis.

The president is also meeting with the leaders of Poland and Croatia and holding a joint news conference with the leader of Poland.

Trump is stopping in Poland before attending an international summit in Germany, where he will meet with Putin and other world leaders.

