The Latest: Motorcyclist dead in wrong-way crash on freeway

The Latest on a wrong-way crash on Interstate 17 (all times local):
5:10 p.m.
Officials say a wrong-way driver has killed a motorcyclist and caused multiple crashes on Interstate 17, closing the freeway about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Phoenix.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they've arrested the wrong-way driver who caused the crashes on southbound I-17 near Black Canyon City.
State transportation officials say southbound traffic was backed up for about 7 miles (11 kilometers) Tuesday evening. Drivers should expect long delays and use alternate routes if possible.
Wrong-way drivers have claimed at least seven lives on Arizona's highways this year. Metro Phoenix recently saw three wrong-way wrecks over the course of about two weeks.
In early June, state transportation officials announced a wrong-way detection pilot program that would be installed on I-17 in the fall.
Department of Public Safety officials say the crash is still under investigation, and no other information was available.
4:10 p.m.
Officials say a wrong-way collision has closed southbound Interstate 17 at Black Canyon City.
The closure went into effect Tuesday afternoon as many families traveled back to the metro Phoenix area following holiday-weekend trips to northern Arizona. Department of Transportation officials say all traffic must exit I-17 at Black Canyon City, and drivers should expect long delays and use alternate routes if possible.
Department of Public Safety officials say they responded to reports of a wrong-way driver. The crash is still under investigation, and no other information was available.
Metro Phoenix recently saw three wrong-way wrecks over the course of about two weeks, two involving fatalities.
In early June, state transportation officials announced a wrong-way detection pilot program that would be installed on I-17 in the fall.
