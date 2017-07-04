Dispute over Dakota Access handling of artifacts to linger

FILE - In t his Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, a crew member stops traffic as work resumed on the four-state Dakota Access pipeline near St. Anthony, N.D. A dispute over whether Energy Transfer Partners the developer of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline improperly reported the discovery of American Indian artifacts in North Dakota will linger into fall 2017. Energy Transfer Partners has been battling since state regulators filed a November complaint and proposed a $15,000 fine. A public hearing on the issue that was scheduled Aug. 16, 2017, is being delayed so attorneys can first make written arguments. Blake Nicholson, File AP Photo