S Carolina family sues over city's attempt to take land

A South Carolina family says it's being treated unfairly by a city that wants use land that it's owned for more than 100 years for a wastewater pump station.
The Anderson Independent-Mail reports the Winbush family has rejected the city's offer of $49,000 for the slightly less than 2 acres that the city of Anderson wants for the station and a sewer line. The Winbushes have owned the 30-acre tract since 1912.
At a news conference last week, Tonya Winbush said the city began bulldozing trees without the family's knowledge. The family then filed a lawsuit Tuesday.
City Attorney Frankie McClain says the family waived its right to contest the acquisition in a March court filing.
The Winbushes are seeking a special meeting of the City Council so they can share their concerns.
