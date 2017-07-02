Business

S Carolina family sues over city's attempt to take land

The Associated Press
ANDERSON, S.C.

A South Carolina family says it's being treated unfairly by a city that wants use land that it's owned for more than 100 years for a wastewater pump station.

The Anderson Independent-Mail reports the Winbush family has rejected the city's offer of $49,000 for the slightly less than 2 acres that the city of Anderson wants for the station and a sewer line. The Winbushes have owned the 30-acre tract since 1912.

At a news conference last week, Tonya Winbush said the city began bulldozing trees without the family's knowledge. The family then filed a lawsuit Tuesday.

City Attorney Frankie McClain says the family waived its right to contest the acquisition in a March court filing.

The Winbushes are seeking a special meeting of the City Council so they can share their concerns.

