Business

July 02, 2017 10:00 AM

Niagara Falls looks to develop outdoor recreation activities

The Associated Press
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.

New York state wants to give tourists more to do when they visit Niagara Falls State Park and is asking developers to come forward with plans.

Officials say they're looking for a major private investment to improve hiking, biking, climbing, fishing and other outdoor activities along the Niagara River so that visitors to the falls will stay longer.

The state Friday issued a request for proposals targeting an 11-mile stretch of waterfront above and below the falls. Respondents have to have plans for the entire project area, though components can be phased in over time.

USA Niagara Development Corp. will give prospective developers a tour of the area in July. Proposals are due Sept. 15.

  Comments  

