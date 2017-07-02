Participants of the demonstration 'G20 Protest Wave' gather in front of the city hall in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017 to protest againt the upcoming G20 summit on July 7 and July 8, 2017.
Participants of the demonstration 'G20 Protest Wave' gather in front of the city hall in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017 to protest againt the upcoming G20 summit on July 7 and July 8, 2017. dpa via AP Markus Scholz
Participants of the demonstration 'G20 Protest Wave' gather in front of the city hall in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017 to protest againt the upcoming G20 summit on July 7 and July 8, 2017. dpa via AP Markus Scholz

Business

July 02, 2017 6:39 AM

Thousands protest in German city of Hamburg before G20

The Associated Press
HAMBURG, Germany

Thousands of people are taking part in the first major protest in the northern German city of Hamburg before the Group of 20 meeting next weekend.

About 4,000 people marched through the city center Sunday to protest against the climate and trade policies of the world's major developed and emerging economies.

The demonstration, which also saw protesters take to the water with a flotilla of hundreds of small boats, was organized by environmental, labor, human rights and church groups.

Authorities are putting in place tight security and declaring certain areas of Hamburg off limits to protesters during the July 7-8 summit.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a video address Sunday that she wants discussion among leaders to include issues such as sustainable development, labor rights and environmental protection.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos