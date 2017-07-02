Israel detains Palestinian lawmaker on security allegations

FILE - In this June 3, 2016 file photo, Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar is greeted by supporters after her release from an Israeli prison at the Jabara checkpoint near the West Bank town of Tulkarem. On Sunday, July 2, 2017, Israeli security forces detained Jarrar for alleged security offenses. The Shin Bet internal security service said Jarrar was arrested Sunday along with a Palestinian activist near the West Bank city of Ramallah for "promoting terror activities," without elaborating. Majdi Mohammed, File AP Photo