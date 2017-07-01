Business

July 01, 2017 6:58 AM

As new fiscal year arrives, lawmakers grapple with shortfall

By BOB SALSBERG Associated Press
BOSTON

A conference committee of six lawmakers has been laboring behind closed doors for weeks to address a tax revenue shortfall that's thrown in doubt the assumptions on which the state's $40.3 billion budget is based.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's administration has estimated the shortfall for fiscal 2017, which ended Friday, at around $430 million.

There is growing consensus the governor and lawmakers will have to lower their current revenue forecast for the new fiscal year, since an earlier projection of 3.9 percent growth in tax collections may be unrealistic.

The state's new fiscal year began Saturday but the budget impasse won't cause any immediate problems. The Democratic-controlled Legislature has approved a stopgap $5.2 billion to keep state government operating, though legislative leaders are hoping to have a plan in place soon.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more
Exit Escape Room opens 0:32

Exit Escape Room opens

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos