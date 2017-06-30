Volo Auto Museum to expand after holding final car show

A northern Illinois car museum is holding its last car show.
The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2svB8m5) the Volo Auto Museum has been displaying vintage and specialty vehicles at car shows since the 1970s. Saturday's show will be the last. After that, the museum will expand onto the grounds currently used for the shows.
Museum Director Brian Grams says it's "the end of an era" for fans of the shows, but "it's the best move for the museum going forward."
He says the museum has added about 40,000 square feet of new exhibits in the past five years, and more are planned.
Saturday's show will feature up to 250 vehicles made before 1985.
