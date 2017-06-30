The Latest: Ex-colleague says hospital gunman was a problem

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:09 Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock Pause 0:41 Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:32 Exit Escape Room opens 2:01 An experience beyond just a haircut at Modesto's Erin Milan Salon & Spa 0:51 Piñatas, candy and more galore at Modesto's Mercado Y Dulceria Mexico 0:37 Toor de Cakes and Servpro owner Harinder Toor 0:45 Wrist Society profile 0:32 Combat Zone Fitness to open in Turlock 2:17 Mark Zuckerberg has a new housemate: Jarvis 0:38 Amazon delivers to Center for Human Services Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A former doctor at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital killed one and wounded six others before shooting himself. The mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, and one of the patients evacuated from the building give more details from the scene. WNBC, WNYW, AP Alexa Ard / McClatchy

A former doctor at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital killed one and wounded six others before shooting himself. The mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, and one of the patients evacuated from the building give more details from the scene. WNBC, WNYW, AP Alexa Ard / McClatchy