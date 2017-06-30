Supporters of the $15 minimum wage increase celebrated after it was passed by the City Council at City Hall, Friday, June 30, 2017 in Minneapolis. Minneapolis became the latest city to approve a big hike in its minimum wage, with the City Council voting to hike it to $15 by 2022
Business

June 30, 2017 12:48 PM

Minneapolis council approves $15 an hour minimum wage

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

The Minneapolis City Council has overwhelmingly approved raising the city's minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next few years.

The council voted 11-1 on Friday to raise the minimum wage. For large businesses with 100 or more employees, the higher wage will be phased in over five years. The higher wage will be phased in for smaller businesses over seven years. The $15 minimum wage will be fully implemented citywide by 2024.

Council member Blong Yang cast the lone dissenting vote. Yang said he was worried the ordinance might hurt his constituents in north Minneapolis.

Supporters of the wage increase packed the council chambers and cheered after the vote.

Minneapolis joins Seattle, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., among other cities that have approved similar measures in recent years.

