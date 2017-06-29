Business

June 29, 2017 11:29 PM

Woman pleads guilty in $357,000 bad check case

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

A suburban New Orleans woman has pleaded guilty in a bank fraud case involving fraudulent checks used to buy real estate and expensive automobiles.

Fifty-two-year-old Maria Spears pleaded guilty this week to one count of bank larceny.

Prosecutors said she closed a checking account she had at Gulf Coast Bank in 2011. But, in 2015 and 2016, she wrote $357,000 worth of bad checks on the closed account, purchasing real estate, three sports cars and an SUV.

Sentencing was set for Oct. 25 after Spears' guilty plea on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans says the charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more
Exit Escape Room opens 0:32

Exit Escape Room opens

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos