Louisiana city raises employee pay, also water, trash rates

A Louisiana city has increased rates for water, sewer and trash services along with pay for most of its employees.
American Press reports the Jennings council on Tuesday approved a 2 percent raise for all full-time city employees, in addition to rate hikes of 5 percent for water and sewer, and 1 percent for trash collection.
The pay-raises are part of Jennings' more than $10 million budget that takes effect on July 1, also the day mayor-elect Henry Guinn takes office. Outgoing Mayor Terry Duhon says hopefully the raises are appreciated as they had a 4 percent decrease in the overall budget.
Duhon says the water and sewer hikes will cost average customers about $1.50 more a month, with garbage rates increasing to $19.10 for residential and most commercial users.
