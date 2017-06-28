Business

June 28, 2017 5:33 AM

Federal agency ousts management at Devils Lake credit union

The Associated Press
DEVILS LAKE, N.D.

The federal agency that oversees credit unions has taken over management of a troubled credit union in Devils Lake.

The Devils Lake Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2uhCIck ) that the National Credit Union Administration has placed Citizens Community Credit Union into conservatorship.

The move to oust management and the board happened Friday, with the NCUA citing "unsafe and unsound practices at the credit union." Spokesman John Fairbanks declined to comment on whether there is a criminal investigation.

Among those ousted was longtime president Darwin Brokke, who was named the North Dakota Professional of the Year in 2014 by the Credit Union Association of the Dakotas. He didn't respond to a message left by the Journal.

Fairbanks says customers are able to conduct their business as usual despite the leadership change.

