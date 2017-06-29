Activists who probed Ivanka Trump supplier freed in China

Hua Xiaoqin, left, sister of Chinese labor activist Hua Haifeng, tries to block a reporter approaching Hua Haifeng, right, as he carries his son Bobo leaves a police station after being released in Ganzhou in southern China's Jiangxi Province, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Chinese authorities have released on bail three activists who had been detained after investigating labor conditions at a factory that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands. Gerry Shih AP Photo