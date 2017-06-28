Michigan sues Flint after council refuses to OK water deal

FILE - In this June 20, 2017, file photo, Flint, Mich. Mayor Karen Weaver listens to a question during a closed news conference discussing the water source recommendation made for Flint at City Hall. The state of Michigan sued Flint on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, alleging that the city council's refusal to approve a broadly backed deal to buy water long term from a Detroit-area system is endangering public health in the wake of a man-made crisis that left the supply contaminated with lead. The Department of Environmental Quality had threatened legal action if the council did not approve Weaver's recommendation or propose a reasonable alternative by Monday. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File Shannon Millard