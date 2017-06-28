Business

June 28, 2017 2:13 AM

Maine construction firm awarded $23 million Navy contract

The Associated Press
KITTERY, Maine

A Maine-based construction firm has been awarded a $23 million contract from the U.S. Navy to improve a dry dock at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2tWEu3y ) Maine's two U.S. Senators, Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Independent Sen. Angus King announced Tuesday that Pittsfield-based Cianbro Corp. will make the improvements to the Kittery shipyard.

The senators say the contract will make sure the repairs done at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard will help it continue its mission of national security.

The contract provides for the installation of a new defueling complex that will service naval ship reactors. Construction work is scheduled to be completed in July 2019.

