In this Tuesday, June 27, 2017 photo, pedestrians navigate 34th street as the Empire State Building in New York City is lit up in burgundy and white for Qatar Airways in New York. The top of the Empire State Building was lit in the airlines' colors Tuesday night to recognize its 10th anniversary of flying to the United States. Frank Franklin II AP Photo

June 28, 2017 6:58 AM

Skyscraper lit in Qatar Airways' colors amid dispute

NEW YORK

The Empire State Building in New York City has been lit up in burgundy and white for Qatar Airways amid a diplomatic dispute with Qatar.

The top of the Empire State Building was lit in the airlines' colors Tuesday night to recognize its 10th anniversary of flying to the United States.

Qatar Airways is the state flag carrier of Qatar, a small energy-rich nation now at the center of a diplomatic crisis with other Arab nations. The dispute has seen countries cut diplomatic ties to Qatar, as well as block air travel routes.

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund in August bought a 9.9 percent stake in the company that owns the Empire State Building for $622 million.

