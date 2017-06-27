Business

June 27, 2017 11:08 AM

Yellen says reforms have made financial system safer

By PAN PYLAS and MARTIN CRUTSINGER Associated Press
LONDON

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says banking reforms now in place have made the financial system safer, and the world should be able to avoid the type of devastating crisis that struck the global economy in 2008.

Speaking at the British Academy in London, Yellen says that the changes that have been implemented since 2008 have made the "system much safer and much sounder," with banking regulators doing a better job searching for risks to financial stability.

She says that she would not go so far as to predict that the world will never be hit with another financial crisis, saying "probably that is going too far." But she says that with the reforms now in place, the next crisis "hopefully, it won't be in our lifetimes."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more
Exit Escape Room opens 0:32

Exit Escape Room opens

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos