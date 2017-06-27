Officials: Fire at Michigan mulch facility could burn a week

Officials say a fire at a mulch manufacturing facility in southwestern Michigan has been contained and could take a week to burn itself out.
The fire started Monday afternoon in Mottville Township, near the Indiana state line, fire departments from several counties in Michigan and Indiana responded.
White Pigeon Township Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Royce said Tuesday about 15 acres burned at the roughly 35-acre property. He says there "won't be much threat."
WWMT-TV reports a firefighter was treated and released for smoke inhalation.
Michigan transportation officials shut down a highway in St. Joseph County, Michigan, as crews responded, but the roadway was back open Tuesday.
Fire officials said wind and piles of recyclable material made the fire difficult to contain. The cause is under investigation.
Comments