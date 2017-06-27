This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant, a Darden brand, in North Miami, Fla. Darden Restaurants, Inc. reports earnings, Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Business

June 27, 2017 5:20 AM

Darden Restaurants tops Street 4Q forecasts

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Darden Restaurants topped Wall Street expectations and it gave an upbeat outlook as sales rose at Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse restaurants.

The Orlando, Florida, company's profit fell 11.3 percent to $123.8 million, or 98 cents per share, mainly on higher costs. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.18 per share.

That was 3 cents better than Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $1.93 billion, also edging out analyst projections.

Sales at Olive Garden restaurants rose 4.6 percent to $1.03 billion during the period, while LongHorn Steakhouse had a 5.7 percent boost to $436.6 million.

Same-store sales rose 3.3 percent.

For the year, the company reported profit of $479.1 million, or $3.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.17 billion.

Darden Restaurants expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.38 to $4.50 per share and revenue growth between 11.5 percent and 13 percent.

Shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. rose about 2 percent before the opening bell, and have jumped 24 percent since the beginning of the year.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DRI

