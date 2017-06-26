AP PHOTOS: Black soldiers toiled on Alaska's first land link

This June 5, 2017, photo shows World War II veteran Leonard Larkins at an event in Anchorage, Alaska, celebrating the 75th anniversary of construction of the Alaska Highway while someone holds an iconic photo of a black and white soldier shaking hands when the two sides building the road met in 1942. Larkins, of New Orleans, was among scores of segregated black soldiers who toiled in North America's harshest weather and terrain to help build a 1,500-mile highway across Alaska and Canada as a supply route during World War II. Mark Thiessen AP Photo