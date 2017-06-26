Nearly $35B budget on track for final vote this week

New Jersey lawmakers have teed up a nearly $35 billion spending plan for a vote Thursday in the Democrat-led Legislature.
The Assembly and Senate budget committees approved the spending blueprint late Monday, including one of Gov. Chris Christie's key budget proposals while also incorporating a Democratic overhaul of the state's education aid.
What remains murky is whether the Republican governor will support the measure. Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto said Monday he would not include a provision sought by Christie to overhaul the state's largest health insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Lawmakers approved a Democratic plan for school funding that provides $100 million in new aid for underfunded school districts, $25 million to expand pre-kindergarten and $25 million for special education. It also includes $31 million in aid that was given to some districts to prevent a drop in funding under the 2008 school funding formula, known as "adjustment aid."
That's a change from the $46 million Democrats had sought earlier and reflects Christie's suggestions, lawmakers said.
They also included funding for Democratic legislative priorities, including about $24 million for security at nonpublic schools and $8 million for prisoner re-entry programs.
During his regular radio call-in show earlier Monday, Christie declined to weigh in on budget negotiations but said he saw no reason for a government shutdown.
If a balanced budget is not signed before July 1, nonessential state functions would close down. Lawmakers also have expressed reluctance to shut down government.
At issue is Christie's proposal to use $300 million from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield's surplus to finance an opioid addiction program, Prieto said. Prieto opposes the plan and says his caucus would not vote for legislation affecting Horizon as part of the budget.
Horizon is a nonprofit, private health service corporation, with four board members appointed by the governor. It's the state's largest health insurer, with nearly 4 million members.
The Senate budget committee Monday passed new Horizon legislation that includes adding subscriber-elected members to Horizon's board, in line with Christie's proposal. Christie declined to give his position on the bill but called it a "pretty good start."
The bill also would set up a range for Horizon's surplus, with excess being required to come up with a plan to spend down the cash to benefit policyholders.
Christie is engaged in a public fight against Horizon, even spotlighting citations against the insurer last week over its Medicaid contract compliance with the state, which the governor said predates his effort to use Horizon's surplus.
This is Christie's final budget. The term-limited, two-term governor will leave office in January.
Republican gubernatorial nominee Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno has not weighed in on the budget, but Democratic nominee Phil Murphy has called Christie's Horizon proposal a "raid" and added that Democrats need more time to vet the proposal.
The Senate and Assembly panels also approved Christie's legislation to transfer the lottery to the public pension as an asset, which Christie also sought as part of budget negotiations.
Christie's administration says the value of the lottery is assessed at $13.5 billion and could be used to offset the unfunded liabilities in the pension funds.
The administration says that would immediately shrink the gap, which it estimates at $49 billion, but some other calculations say could be as high as $136 billion.
Using the state's evaluation of those unfunded liabilities of $49 billion, that would shrink the gap significantly and immediately.
