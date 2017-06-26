Century-old letter appears in Lincoln mail carrier's stack

In this Thursday, June 15, 2017 photo, a letter, addressed to Mrs. H.H. Wheeler and postmarked in Des Moines in 1914, showed up in letter carrier Larry Schultz' batch of mail to deliver Thursday in Lincoln, Neb. Problem is: Grace Wheeler died in 1947, and her family home came tumbling down in 1965 to make way for the Nebraska Capitol's south parking lot. The Journal-Star via AP Eric Gregory