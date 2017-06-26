Business

June 26, 2017 9:58 AM

Oklahoma City school district looks into employee misconduct

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

The Oklahoma City Public Schools District has investigated allegations of misconduct by nearly two dozen employees, including claims of mental and physical abuse of a student and sexual harassment.

The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2sIE0PH ) reports that 13 of the 21 employees investigated were suspended, and five resigned.

District officials say the district conducted the investigations from May to June and notified authorities in 12 instances.

A district spokeswoman says the district is obligated to ensure students' and employees' safety.

Douglass Mid-High School and Greystone Elementary School were among the schools the district investigated.

Douglass Mid-High Principal Andrew Pearson resigned June 5 after being suspended without pay in May for allegations that he violated "board policy and/or regulations."

Two teachers and a teacher's aide from Greystone Elementary school resigned after misconduct allegations.

