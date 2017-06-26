Business

June 26, 2017 9:55 AM

Detroit strikes $4.3M deal to acquire land for pathway

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Detroit officials say they expect to begin design and construction on a 7.5-mile railroad property this fall to complete a bike and pedestrian pathway around the city.

The city announced Thursday that it reached a $4.3 million deal with railroad company Conrail to acquire the land. The acquisition fills the largest gap in the 26-mile Inner Circle Greenway, which connects neighborhood and residents to parks, commercial areas, downtown and the city's riverfront.

Mayor Mike Duggan says the plan to acquire the portion of the greenway has been "years in the making."

City officials say the pathway is meant to improve transit options for Detroit residents, especially those who don't have vehicles and need access to jobs, services and civic amenities.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Department of Transportation are expected to reimburse Detroit for the property.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more
Exit Escape Room opens 0:32

Exit Escape Room opens

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos