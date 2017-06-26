Business

June 26, 2017 5:29 AM

New US Rep. Ralph Norman being sworn into office Monday

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

New U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman is set to be sworn into office as South Carolina's newest member of Congress.

Staff members say Norman is to be sworn into office at 6 p.m. Monday.

Norman won a special election last week to fill the vacancy created when former 5th District U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney was chosen as the White House budget director.

Norman got about 51 percent of the vote against Democrat Archie Parnell in the special election.

Norman had resigned his seat in the South Carolina House to run for the post.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more
Exit Escape Room opens 0:32

Exit Escape Room opens

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos