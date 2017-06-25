Italy giving 5.2B euros in resources to keep 2 banks open

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, left, and Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, give a press conference after a cabinet meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, Sunday, June 25, 2017. The Italian government is making 5.2 billion euros

$5.8 billion) of resources available to keep operative two banks that the European Central Bank last week had deemed "failing or about to fail," sending them into insolvency procedures.