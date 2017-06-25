UK: All building cladding samples tested failed fire safety

Camden Council workers talk to residents outside Dorney block, part of the Chalcots Estate in the borough of Camden, north London, Saturday June 24, 2017, after the local council evacuated some 650 homes overnight. The apartments were evacuated overnight after fire inspectors concluded that the buildings, in north London's Camden area, were unsafe because of problematic fire doors, gas pipe insulation, and external cladding similar to that blamed for the rapid spread of a fire that engulfed Grenfell Tower on June 14.
A fire patrol vehicle is parked outside Burnham block, part of the Chalcots Estate in the borough of Camden, north London, Saturday June 24, 2017, after the local council evacuated some 650 homes overnight. Camden Borough Council said in a statement Saturday that it housed many of the residents at two temporary shelters while many others were provided hotel rooms, after inspectors found fire safety issues in housing towers, following the inferno in a west London apartment block that killed 79.
A general view of the housing towers of the Chalcots Estate in the borough of Camden, north London, Saturday June 24, 2017. Camden Borough Council said in a statement Saturday that it housed many of the residents at two temporary shelters while many others were provided hotel rooms, after inspectors found fire safety issues in housing towers, following the inferno in a west London apartment block that killed 79.
People gather in a leisure centre in Swiss Cottage, north London, Saturday June 24, 2017, after the local council evacuated some 650 homes overnight. Camden Borough Council said in a statement Saturday that it housed many of the residents at two temporary shelters while many others were provided hotel rooms, after inspectors found fire safety issues in housing towers, following the inferno in a west London apartment block that killed 79.
