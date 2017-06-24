South Dakota youth nonprofit to breed cattle with donation

A nonprofit that operates a ranch for troubled boys in South Dakota has joined the local food movement.
The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2ryWK1k) reports that a donation of five cow-calf pairs from the South Dakota Farm Bureau means the McCrossan Boys Ranch will soon be able to feed its approximately 65 boys beef from cattle they've bred and cared for themselves.
The last of the pairs arrived earlier this month. The nonprofit marked the event with a public viewing of the cattle and a competition in which the boys had a burger grill-off.
The animals will serve as the basis of a cattle-breeding program long known for its horse rearing and 4-H programs. Some of the cattle born in coming years will feed the boys, and others will be sold.
