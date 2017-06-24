Business

June 24, 2017 6:59 AM

Deadline approaching for drought-related loan applications

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Small businesses in some Georgia counties affected by a drought dating back to November 2016 have one more month to apply for federal disaster loans.

The U.S. Small Business Administration says applicants must apply online by July 24. Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses and most nonprofits could be eligible for the economic injury disaster loan program.

Agricultural producers, farmers or ranchers aren't eligible for the loan program.

Officials say the loans can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3.125 percent for eligible small businesses and 2.5 percent for nonprofits. More information is available at the Small Business Administration's web site.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more
Exit Escape Room opens 0:32

Exit Escape Room opens

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos