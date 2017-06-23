APNewsBreak: Live Asian carp discovered near Lake Michigan

FILE- In this file photo taken May 10, 2011, jumping Asian Carp feed off the muck filled floodwater off President's Island in Memphis, Tenn. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee

ACRCC) announced Friday, June 23, 2017, the preliminary finding of 1 silver carp in the Illinois Waterway below T.J. O'Brien Lock and Dam, approximately nine miles away from Lake Michigan. This is the first time a silver carp has been found above the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' electric dispersal barriers.